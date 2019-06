Leader of the Future Forward Party Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit speaks to the media outside a meeting room at an auditorium in the Telephone Organization of Thailand (TOT) building, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Some of the Thai members of the House raise their hands to support junta chief Prayut Chan-o-cha (not pictured), in pole position to be the new prime minister, during a joint session of the House of Representatives and the Senate, at an auditorium in the Telephone Organization of Thailand (TOT) building, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Future Forward Party's secretary-general Piyabutr Saengkanokkul (C) joins a voting session for the new prime minister, at an auditorium in the Telephone Organization of Thailand (TOT) building, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 5, 2019. EPA-EFE/NARONG SANGNAK

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha smiles at journalists at the Government House in Bangkok, Thailand, June 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Thailand's parliament on Thursday elected a former army general who led a successful coup in 2014 as its 30th prime minister, raising the curtain on a new if still-uncertain political era.

Former army general, Prayut Chan-o-cha returned to power after a marathon 12-hour debate and ballot that powered late into Wednesday night.