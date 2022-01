An artisan in Pasto, Colombia, on 03 January 2022 makes varnish using a resin known as Mopa-Mopa that is extracted from trees of the genus Elaeagia, which grows in mountainous parts of Colombia and neighboring Ecuador. EFE/Mauricio Dueñas Castañeda

Artisanry is ingrained in the culture and identity of different neighborhoods of this southwestern Colombian city, creating a climate conducive to preserving a labor-intensive varnish technique of indigenous origin known as Barniz de Pasto.

The practitioners of that technique use a resin known as Mopa-Mopa that is extracted from trees of the genus Elaeagia, which grows in mountainous parts of Colombia and neighboring Ecuador.