A series of pre-historic mass graves found in coastal areas of the Pacific and northern Scotland could be linked to tsunamis, scientists said in a study published in Australia Wednesday.

The archeological research published in the Journal of Archaeological Method and Theory analyzed several mass graves dating back to as old as 5,000 years ago to as recent as 500 years in the Solomon Islands and Vanuatu in the Pacific, as well as in Orkney and Shetland in Scotland.