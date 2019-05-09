People queue to vote in the evening at a polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

A child stands as her mom votes in the evening at a polling station in Alexandra, Johannesburg, South Africa, May 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/YESHIEL PANCHIA

Preliminary figures from the South Africa general election with 25.66 percent of the votes counted Thursday morning indicate another win for the African National Congress (ANC), which could retain its majority and keep President Cyril Ramaphosa in office despite losing electoral support.

The data up to 9am gives the ANC 55.04 percent of the votes in Wednesday's polls although the result could still vary considerably during Thursday, in which the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) is expected to finish counting up to 90 percent of the votes.