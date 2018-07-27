A handout photo made available by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party shows Imran Khan, head of PTI, speaking to nation at a televised address in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 26 2018. EPA-EFE/PTI HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Former cricketer Imran Khan of Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party is being touted as the winner of the country's general election with 95 percent of the unofficial results announced, although Khan had already claimed victory.

According to preliminary data from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), in the absence of the publication of final results, PTI has won 110 of the 272 National Assembly seats, followed by the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), party of the outgoing government with 63 seats.