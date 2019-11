Sri Lankans queue up at a post office to collect their undelivered polling cards at Kolonnawa in the suburb of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov.11, 2019. EFE-EPA/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

A supporter of Sri Lanka's New Democratic Front hangs a poster of NDF presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa outside a make-shift party office in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Nov.7, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Armed security personnel walk past a billboard of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) presidential candidate and former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa (R) and former President and opposition leader Mahinda Rajapakshe (L) prior to Rajapaksa's presidential election rally, in Jaffna, Sri Lanka, Oct.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) supporters cheer during presidential candidate and former defense secretary Gotabaya Rajapaksa's election rally at Jaffna, 399 km from Colombo, Sri Lanka, Oct.28, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/M.A.PUSHPA KUMARA

Politicians Sajith Premadasa and Gotabaya Rajapaksa have set out as favorites to win the upcoming presidential elections in Sri Lanka on Saturday.

They represent two polar opposites in a country yet to recover from the wounds of the civil war and one still reeling from brutal attacks carried out by Islamist extremists at Easter. EFE-EPA