Premier Foods, the company behind Mr. Kipling cakes and Bisto gravy, has said it will stockpile raw ingredients as fears rise that shipments could be delayed at United Kingdom ports if Britain leaves the bloc without securing a deal, according to a report from the Dow Jones Newswires made available to EFE Tuesday.

The British food manufacturer said it expects to book an extra 10 million pounds ($12.9 million) in working-capital costs in the fourth quarter as it begins building up stocks of raw materials to protect itself from potential supply risks posed by Brexit.