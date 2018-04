North Korean soldiers patrol at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

A South Korean soldier stands guard in front of the Peace House, which will be a venue for Inter-Korea Summit meeting, on the South Korea side of the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

South Korean soldiers stand guard at the Joint Security Area (JSA) on the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) in the border village of Panmunjom in Paju, South Korea, Apr. 18, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEON HEON-KYUN

Preparations for a forthcoming summit between the President of South Korea and the North Korean leader were in full swing Thursday at the heavily militarized border between the two countries.

The meeting between Moon Jae-in and Kim Jong-un will be held on Apr. 27. It would be the first time a North Korean leader has stepped on South Korean soil.