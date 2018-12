Protesters stage a rally near the gate of US Base Camp Schwab in Nago, Okinawa prefecture, southern Japan, Dec 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Heavy equipment on Friday began landfill work in Okinawa where a United States military base is to be moved despite being opposed by the prefectural government and ecologists.

The relocation of the base from Futenma city to a less populated Henoko was agreed by Japan and the US in 1996 after a scandal following rape of a 12-year-old by three US soldiers.