A handout photo made available by Syrian arab news agency (SANA) shows Syrian President Bashar al-Assad giving an interview to Russian TV channel RT in Damascus, Syria, May 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/SANA

Syria's president on Thursday denied the presence of Iranian forces in his country, accusing Israel of spreading lies on the issue.

Cited by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA), Bashar al-Assad explained in an interview with Russian state-backed news channel RT that there were only Iranian officers to assist the Syrian army but not troops.