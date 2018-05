Demonstrators clash with members of Nicaraguan police after a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya, Nicaragua, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jorge Torres

Demonstrators burn a photo of Nicaraguan First Lady Rosario Murillo protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya, Nicaragua, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jorge Torres

A young man runs with the Nicaraguan flag walks down a street during protests in Masaya, Nicaragua, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JORGE TORRES

A man holds ammunition that was found at the place of a protest against Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega in Masaya, Nicaragua, May 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JORGE TORRES

The death toll in ongoing anti-government protests in Nicaragua climbed to more than 50 with two new deaths reported from Masaya on Saturday, prompting an appeal for peace from the Episcopal conference of Nicaragua and the president.

Two young men were shot in the head while participating in a protest, taking the toll to 54 in 25 days.