US President Donald J. Trump (R) and Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro (L) walk down the Colonnade to hold a joint news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Mar. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

President Donald Trump said he intended to designate Brazil as a major non-NATO ally, a move that would deepen the US's military ties to the country, following a meeting with its new leader, Jair Bolsonaro, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE on Wednesday.

The designation, underscoring the warming relations between the two countries, would grant Brazil preferential treatment by the US, similar to that granted to North Atlantic Treaty Organization members. Trump also signaled he would be open to the country joining the alliance at some point.