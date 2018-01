Former Ecuadorian vice president Jorge Glas, during a hearing at Supreme Court in Quito, Ecuador on Dec. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Jose Jacome

Ecuador's head of state said Wednesday that the country's former second-ranking official had been constitutionally stripped of his position as vice president.

Lenin Moreno said at the start of a Cabinet meeting that Jorge Glas ceased to hold his office at midnight Tuesday, or three months after he was placed in pre-trial detention on Oct. 2 as part of a corruption probe.