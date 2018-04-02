Supporters of the Citizen Action Party (PAC) celebrate the victory of PAC's official candidate Carlos Alvarado, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

Supporters of the Citizen Action Party (PAC) gather on the street to celebrate the victory of PAC's official candidate Carlos Alvarado, in San Jose, Costa Rica, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/JEFFREY ARGUEDAS

The President-elect of Costa Rica Carlos Alvarado (C), of the Citizen Action Party, gives his victory speech during an event in Roosevelt Square, in San Pedro de Montes de Oca, Costa Rica, Apr. 1, 2018. EPA-EFE/ALEXANDER OTAROLA

President-elect calls for unity, promises to take country forward

Costa Rica's president-elect Sunday called for national unity in his victory speech and promised to take the country forward.

Carlos Alvarado addressed hundreds of his supporters in San Jose after the election results.