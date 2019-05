The President-elect of Panama to Laurentino 'Nito' Cortizo (2-L) poses for a photograph while accompanied by Panama President Juan Carlos Varela (2-R), Panama Minister of Foreing Affairs Isabel Saint Malo de Alvarado (L), the President of the National Scrutiny Board (JNE) Nivia Rossana Castrellon (C) and Panama elected vice Presdident Jose Gabriel Carrizo (R) after Cortizo received his credential as President-elect during a ceremony at the Anayansi theater of the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City, Panama, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

The President-elect of Panama Laurentino 'Nito' Cortizo (C) takes a selfie with a supporter after receiving his credential as President-elect during a ceremony at the Anayansi theater of the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City, Panama, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

The President-elect of Panama to Laurentino 'Nito' Cortizo (L) speaks after receiving the credential as President-elect during a ceremony at the Anayansi theater of the Atlapa Convention Center in Panama City, Panama, May 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/BIENVENIDO VELASCO

Opposition candidate Laurentino Cortizo of the Democratic Revolutionary Party promised to wage a frontal fight against corruption once he takes office after he was declared president-elect of Panama on Friday.

Cortizo, and his running mate Jose Gabriel Carrizo, will take office on Jul. 1.