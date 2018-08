President-elect of the UN General Assembly, the Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, speaks at an accountability conference in Quito, Ecuador, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/JOSE JACOME

President-elect of the UN General Assembly, the Ecuadorian Maria Fernanda Espinosa, speaks at an accountability conference in Quito, Ecuador, Jun. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JOSE JACOME

The president-elect of the United Nations General Assembly will visit China from Sunday, the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced Friday.

The visit will run until Aug. 10 and is one of the first that Ecuadorean diplomat Maria Fernanda Espinosa will carry out as head of the General Assembly, a position to which she was elected in June and will assume in September when the new period of sessions begins.