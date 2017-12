(FILE) Israeli and US flags fly against the backdrop of the Old City of Jerusalem and the Dome of the Rock on the roof of a building in the Jewish neighborhood and Settlement of Nof Zion located inside the Palestinian neighborhood of Jabal Mukaber in East Jerusalem, Dec. 13, 2017. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

(FILE) President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales (C) lays a wreath in the Hall of Remembrances at the Yad Vashem Holocaust memorial museum in Jerusalem, Israel, Nov. 28, 2016. EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN

(FILE) President of Guatemala Jimmy Morales (L) and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (R) shake hands as they deliver a statement to the media during their meeting at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem, Israel, Nov. 29, 2016 (reissued Dec. 25, 2017). EPA-EFE/ABIR SULTAN / POOL

The president of Guatemala announced his decision Sunday to transfer the Guatemalan embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

Jimmy Morales made the announcement a few days after Guatemala joined with the United States and other nations in recognizing Jerusalem as the capital of Israel.