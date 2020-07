A handout photo made available by the Mexican Presidency shows Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 30 June 2020. EFE-EPA/HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the Presidency of Mexico shows Mexican President andres Manuel Lopez Obrador as he speaks during a press conference at the National Palace in Mexico City, Mexico, 03 July 2020. EFE-EPA/PRESIDENCY OF MEXICO / HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Mexican President Lopez Obrador, who is fighting domestic criticism over his trade-related trip to the United States, has said he would uphold the dignity of his nation and assert its strength when he meets his US counterpart Donald Trump in Washington.

Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, in a video message on Twitter, said: "I am going to represent you and have no doubt, I will do as you all deserve, with decorum and lot of dignity, asserting the strength of our great nation, Mexico.” EFE-EPA