(FILE) A general view showing the camel caravan carrying bags of salt in Afar region, near the border with Eritrea, northern Ethiopia, May 8, 2008 (reissued Jun. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/MICHAEL TSEGAYE

(FILE) A composite file image showing Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (R) in Aba Geda, Ethiopia, Nov. 2, 2017, and Isaias Afwerki (L), President of Eritrea dated Sep. 21, 2011 in New York, New York, USA (re-issued Jul. 8, 2018). EPA-EFE/STR

The president of Eritrea will make an official visit on Saturday to Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, only few days after both countries signed a peace agreement to put an end to their 20-year border conflict, authorities confirmed Friday.

"President Isaias Afeworki will arrive in #Ethiopia tomorrow for a 3 days state visit upon invitation of HE PM Dr Abiy (Ahmed)," chief of Staff Fitsum Arega of the Ethiopian Prime Minister's Office wrote on his Twitter account.