The president of the European Parliament on Wednesday is due to visit the Serbian capital Belgrade in order to address the Balkan country's accession to the European Union.

Antonio Tajani is set to meet with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, President of the National Assembly Maja Gojkovic, First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Ivica Dacic.