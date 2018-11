President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson during an official welcoming ceremony at Riga Castle in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis (R) and President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson during a joint press statement after their meeting in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

President of Latvia Raimonds Vejonis (R) and President of Iceland Gudni Johannesson (L) during an official welcoming ceremony at Riga Castle in Riga, Latvia, Nov. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/TOMS KALNINS

The president of Iceland arrived in Riga on Friday and joined the Latvian president on occasion of the Latvia centenary, an epa-efe photojournalist reported.

Latvia started celebrations of its centenary in 2017 and according to a website which marks the occasion celebrations of the independence of the Republic will continue for a further four years until 2021.