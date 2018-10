Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party president Zahid Hamidi (C) waves as he arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

Former Malaysian Deputy Prime Minister and United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) party president Zahid Hamidi (C) waves as he arrives at the High Court in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, Oct 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/AHMAD YUSNI

The president of Malaysia's main opposition party, Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, pleaded not guilty after facing 45 criminal charges in a Kuala Lumpur court on Friday.

The charges comprise 10 accusations of breach of confidence, eight of corruption and 27 of money laundering, according to the Bernama news agency.