(FILE) Myannar president Htin Kyaw, member of the National League for Democracy (NLD) party, waves to the media as he leaves a parliament session in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, Mar. 15, 2016 (issued Mar. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/HEIN HTET

(FILE) Myanmar's President Htin Kyaw looks down as he leaves a joint press conference with Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (not pictured) at the Prime Minister's official residence in Tokyo, Japan, Dec. 14, 2017 (reissued Mar. 21, 2018). EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON / POOL

The President of Myanmar Htin Kyaw resigned Wednesday, according to a press release from the President's Office.

The release added that Htin Kyaw wants to take a rest from his duties.