Pope Francis (C) talks as he exchanges gifts with Paraguay's President Mario Abdo Benitez (L) and his wife Silvana Lopez Moreira during a private audience in Vatican City, Nov 5, 2018. EFE-EPA/VINCENZO PINTO / POOL

The president of Paraguay who is currently in Italy on an official European visit on Monday invited the pope to visit the South American country for a second time.

Mario Abdo Benítez arrived at the Vatican with a 17-member delegation including his Foreign Affairs Chancellor, Luis Alberto Castiglioni, the First Lady, Silvana López Moreira and their two children, Mario and Santiago.