(L-R) President of Catalonia Quim Torra, former Catalonian leader Carles Puigdemont and the spokeswoman of the Government of Catalonia, Elsa Artadi, talk prior to their meeting at the HolidayInn Hotel in Berlin, Germany, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

The regional Catalan president met with his self-exiled predecessor in Germany Thursday to discuss the current political situation in the prosperous northeastern province of Spain and the state of its relations with Madrid.

Quim Torra, a separatist, met with his ally Carles Puigdemont at a hotel near Schönefeld airport, one of two hubs that serve the capital Berlin, where the latter has installed himself pending an extradition hearing at a regional court related to an international arrest warrant emitted by Spain.