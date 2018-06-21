The regional Catalan president met with his self-exiled predecessor in Germany Thursday to discuss the current political situation in the prosperous northeastern province of Spain and the state of its relations with Madrid.
Quim Torra, a separatist, met with his ally Carles Puigdemont at a hotel near Schönefeld airport, one of two hubs that serve the capital Berlin, where the latter has installed himself pending an extradition hearing at a regional court related to an international arrest warrant emitted by Spain.