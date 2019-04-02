Photograph taken on April 2, 2019, showing the outside of a metro station in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

A man and a boy walk in front of the National Experimental University of the Arts on April 2, 2019, in Caracas, Venezuela. EPA-EFE / Miguel Gutierrez

President Nicolas Maduro has fired Electric Energy Minister Gen. Luis Motta Dominguez and replaced him with Igor Gavidia, an engineer whose top priority will be dealing with the continuing power outages across Venezuela.

"I want to thank comrade ... Motta Dominguez, who has gone through four years of constant wars at the head of the Electricity Ministry and Corpoelec. I have asked him to rest for a while, I have asked him to prepare for other responsibilities in the field of revolution," Maduro said Monday.