The Costa Rican governing party's presidential candidate, journalist Carlos Alvarado, said that the government plan presented by his rival, evangelical preacher Fabricio Alvarado, is "poor," while the latter highlighted the current administration's hand in faulty public spending policies and the rise in violence.

During the last television debate prior to Sunday's runoff election, aired on Teletica on Tuesday night, the two presidential candidates debated about security, employment, the tax deficit and climate change, among other subjects.