All candidates for the 2018 Brazilian presidential elections on Thursday began campaigning on the streets across the country, except the former president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who is serving a 12-year prison sentence for corruption, and had to resign himself to launching his proclamations on social networks.
The race for the October 2018 presidential elections to find President Michel Temer's successor on Thursday moved to a new phase in which candidates can publicly rally for votes, disseminate electoral propaganda on the streets and post messages on social networks.