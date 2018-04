Efrain Alegre, the main opposition candidate in Paraguay's April 22 presidential election, during an interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Efrain Alegre, the main opposition candidate in Paraguay's April 22 presidential election, during an interview with EFE in Asuncion, Paraguay, April 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/Andres Cristaldo

Efrain Alegre, the main opposition candidate in Paraguay's April 22 presidential election, told EFE that, as opposed to the ruling party, the key element in his proposal is to provide the country with a genuine rule of law.

"What is at stake on April 22? Continuity or changing the one-party project that represents the past and the old discourse of (late dictator Alfredo) Stroessner, which has left Paraguay divided in two categories, with first-class and second-class citizens," he said.