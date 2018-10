A Cameroonian guard walks outside a polling station that remained closed at the scheduled opening time at a polling station in the capital Yaounde, Cameroon Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Electoral officials arrive at a polling station after it remained closed at the scheduled opening time for the polls in the capital Yaounde, Cameroon, Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Cameroonians wait for a polling station to open after it remained closed at the scheduled opening time for the polls in the capital Yaounde, Cameroon Oct. 07, 2018. EPA-EFE/NIC BOTHMA

Voting began early Sunday in Cameroon's presidential election where the incumbent president was favorite to win his seventh term in power.

A total of 6.5 million registered voters were able to exercise their right to cast ballots in over 25,000 polling stations in the African country, whose president Paul Biya, 85, has been in power since 1982.