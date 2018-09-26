Fernando Haddad, the Worker's Party candidate for Brazil's upcoming presidential elections, said on Tuesday that companies should create conditions to boost gender equality among their workforce and called for awarding a seal of approval to those firms which promote women.

The former mayor of Sao Paulo, who is in second place according to pre-election surveys, has narrowed the lead of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro during the last week, although the latter was still polling at 28 percent compared to Haddad's 22 percent.