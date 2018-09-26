efe-epaSao Paulo, Brazil

Fernando Haddad, the Worker's Party candidate for Brazil's upcoming presidential elections, said on Tuesday that companies should create conditions to boost gender equality among their workforce and called for awarding a seal of approval to those firms which promote women.

The former mayor of Sao Paulo, who is in second place according to pre-election surveys, has narrowed the lead of far-right candidate Jair Bolsonaro during the last week, although the latter was still polling at 28 percent compared to Haddad's 22 percent.