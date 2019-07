File photo of US senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-CA), who presented this Tuesday a bill for legalizing marijuana throughout the United States. EFE-EPA/Giorgio Viera

US senator and Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris (D-CA) presented this Tuesday a bill for legalizing marijuana throughout the United States, local media reported.

Harris, who as district attorney for San Francisco opposed the decriminalization of marijuana, has joined forces with Congressman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to promote the proposed law that includes taxing the industry.