SANTIAGO (CHILE), Nov. 27, 2018: Chilean President Sebastian Piñera (R) and Peruvian counterpart Martin Vizcarra (L) met here Tuesday to confirm the health of bilateral relations and sign a series of agreements. EPA/EFE/Alberto Valdes

Chilean President Sebastian Piñera and Peruvian counterpart Martin Vizcarra met here Tuesday to confirm the health of bilateral relations and sign a series of agreements.

At the event, Piñera stressed that relations between Chile and Peru are going through "an extraordinarily positive period" that includes the possibility of "taking bigger steps forward."