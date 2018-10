Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno (cR) and his Peruvian counterpart Martin Vizcarra (cL) head the twelfth Binational Cabinet, from which will emerge a new action plan for development by 2019, in Quito, Ecuador, 26 October 2018. Ecuador and Peru celebrate their twelfth Binational Cabinet with an enlarged meeting of ministers, in which they want to strengthen their relations after twenty years of peace. EFE/ Jose Jacome

Ecuadoran President Lenin Moreno (R) and his Peruvian counterpart Martin Vizcarra (L) chair the 12th Binational Cabinet, in Quito, Ecuador, 26 October 2018. Ecuador and Peru will elaborate a development plan for 2019. EPA-EFE/Jose Jacome

The presidents of Ecuador and Peru inaugurated here Friday the 12th Binational Cabinet against the backdrop of the 20th anniversary of an agreement that resolved a long-running border dispute between the Andean neighbors.

Ecuador's Lenin Moreno told reporters at the presidential palace that the regular meetings of ministers from both governments promote the exchange of ideas and solutions to "shared problems."