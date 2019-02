Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi speaks during the opening of the first EU-Arab League Summit in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt, Feb. 24, 2019. EPA-EFE/KHALED ELFIQI

Egypt's president and the president of the European Council on Sunday called for boosting cooperation during the inauguration of an Arab-European summit.

Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Donald Tusk are the co-presidents of the first-ever European Union-Arab League summit, held in the northeastern resort town of Sharm al-Sheikh located on the Red Sea.