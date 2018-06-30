Vinicio Cerezo, former president of Guatemala and current secretary general of the Central American Integration System (SICA), speaks during the 51th Summit of Heads of State of SICA, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The presidents Juan Carlos Varela of Panama (L); Danilo Medina of the Dominican Republic (2-L), and Jimmy Morales of Guatemala (R), along with Vinicio Cerezo (2-R), former president of Guatemala and current secretary general of the Central American Integration System (SICA), lead the opening ceremony of 51th Summit of Heads of State of SICA, in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

General view of the 51th Summit of Heads of State of the Central American Integration System (SICA), in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

(L-R) The minister of foreign affairs and foreign trade of Belize, Wilfred Elrington; the president of Honduras, Juan Orlando Hernandez; the president of El Salvador, Salvador Sanchez Ceren; the president of Panama, Juan Carlos Varela; the Dominican president, Danilo Medina; Vinicio Cerezo, former president of Guatemala and current secretary general of SICA; the president of Costa Rica, Carlos Alvarado; the president of Guatemala, Jimmy Morales, and Valdrack Ludwin Jaentschke, Nicaraguan deputy minister of foreign affairs for the caribbean, pose for an official photo during the 51th Summit of Heads of State of the Central American Integration System (SICA), in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, June 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barria

The presidents of the Central American Integration System (SICA) approved a joint declaration on Saturday in Santo Domingo to "call for an urgent and immediate end to violence" in Nicaragua, a country that is in the midst of a social and political crisis, which has left more than 280 people dead since April 18.

In their special declaration on Nicaragua, the presidents of SICA expressed their condolences to the family members of the victims and reiterated that achieving peace is "the responsibility of all social actors."