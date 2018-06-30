The presidents of the Central American Integration System (SICA) approved a joint declaration on Saturday in Santo Domingo to "call for an urgent and immediate end to violence" in Nicaragua, a country that is in the midst of a social and political crisis, which has left more than 280 people dead since April 18.
In their special declaration on Nicaragua, the presidents of SICA expressed their condolences to the family members of the victims and reiterated that achieving peace is "the responsibility of all social actors."