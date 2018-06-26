Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge (C), visits the Hall of Names in the Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centerr, in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge is on his first official three days visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. EFE-EPA/DEBBIE HILL / POOL

Britain's Prince William (L) speaks with Israeli President Reuven Rivlin at the President's Residence in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge is on his first official three days visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. EFE-EPA/ABIR SULTAN

Britain's Prince William (L) meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara in Jerusalem, Israel, June 26, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge is on his first official three days visit to Israel and the Palestinian Territories. EFE-EPA/THOMAS COEX / POOL

Israel's Foreign Press Association on Tuesday condemned the Israeli Prime Minister's security service for an alleged case of ethnic profiling against an Associated Press TV producer prior to the UK royal visit to the PM's official residence.

The FPA issued a statement condemning the "blatant case of ethnic profiling against an Associated Press (AP) chief TV producer, an Albanian national and accredited international journalist," based in Israel for three years. The AP producer was barred from covering the PM’s meeting with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the PM's official residence.