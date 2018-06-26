Israel's Foreign Press Association on Tuesday condemned the Israeli Prime Minister's security service for an alleged case of ethnic profiling against an Associated Press TV producer prior to the UK royal visit to the PM's official residence.
The FPA issued a statement condemning the "blatant case of ethnic profiling against an Associated Press (AP) chief TV producer, an Albanian national and accredited international journalist," based in Israel for three years. The AP producer was barred from covering the PM’s meeting with Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, at the PM's official residence.