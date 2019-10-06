The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) paid homage Saturday to journalists slain in the Americas this year, a particularly ominous period according to the chairman of that organization's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, the Mexican Roberto Rock.
IAPA's 75th General Assembly, being held until Oct.7 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami, entered Saturday into it second day with a reading of country-by-country reports on the state of press freedom throughout the hemisphere.