Photo taken from inside Miami's Biltmore Hotel on Oct. 3, 2019, where the Inter American Press Association's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information is meeting and paid homage to journalists slain in the Americas this year. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

The chairman of the Inter American Press Association's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, the Mexican Roberto Rock, poses for a photo this Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, in Coral Gables, Miami, where the association paid homage to journalists slain in the Americas this year. EFE-EPA/Ana Mengotti

The Inter American Press Association (IAPA) paid homage Saturday to journalists slain in the Americas this year, a particularly ominous period according to the chairman of that organization's Committee on Freedom of the Press and Information, the Mexican Roberto Rock.

IAPA's 75th General Assembly, being held until Oct.7 at the Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, Miami, entered Saturday into it second day with a reading of country-by-country reports on the state of press freedom throughout the hemisphere.