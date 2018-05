Journalists and photographers put down cameras and recorders to demand press freedom and justice during a tribute to dead Nicaraguan journalist Angel Gahona in Managua, Nicaragua, 26 Apr 26, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /JORGE TORRES

Photojournalists light candles to condemn the suicide bomb attack that killed at least 24 people including nine journalists in Kabul, Kolkata, Eastern India, May 2, 2018. EFE-EPA/PIYAL ADHIKARY

Detained Reuters journalist Kyaw Soe Oo escorted by police talks to the media after his trial in Yangon, Myanmar, May 2, 2018. EFE- EPA/LYNN BO BO

Journalists place a floral wreath at the grave of the Agence France-Presse (AFP) photographer Shah Marai, who was killed in the twin bomb blasts in Kabul, Afghanistan, Apr 30, 2018. EFE-EPA (FILE) /STRINGER

A Geneva-based press freedom advocacy group on Wednesday condemned the assassination of 44 journalists in 18 countries during the first four months of 2018, a 57-percent increase compared to the same period last year, in which 28 journalists were killed, according to the organization's records.

The Press Emblem Campaign released their report showing a dramatic increase in the deaths of media and press workers on the eve of World Press Freedom Day.