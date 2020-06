People protesting the 25 May 2020 death of 46-year-old African-American George Floyd in police custody march to the governor's mansion on 01 June 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Angel Buechner, George Floyd's niece, speaks to demonstrators who peacefully demonstrated outside Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz's mansion on 01 June 2020. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, (c) exited his mansion in St. Paul, Minnesota, amid boos on 01 June 2020 to listen to the accounts of demonstrators who said they had been victims of police brutality. EPA-EFE/CRAIG LASSIG

Two separate autopsies have found that last week's death of George Floyd in police custody - a disturbing incident that occurred in this midwestern city and has triggered protests and riots across the United States - was a homicide.

They differ, however, in what caused the African-American man's death.