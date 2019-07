Photo taken July 13, 2019, in San Juan, showing protesters in front of the governor's palace calling for Gov. Ricardo Rossello to resign amid a brewing scandal over homophobic and other disparaging comments he made and participated in during an online group chat with other officials. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Photo taken July 13, 2019, in San Juan, showing police guarding the governor's palace amid protests calling for Gov. Ricardo Rossello to resign amid a brewing scandal over homophobic and other disparaging comments he made and participated in during an online group chat with other officials. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca

Pressure is mounting in Puerto Rico for Gov. Ricardo Rossello to resign after the revelation of the contents of private online chats in which he made or participated in homophobic comments, insults and even joked about the deaths from Hurricane Maria.

On Monday, Rossello said that he would not resign and would make decisions that, in his judgment, are the best for Puerto Rico.