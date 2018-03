Chung Eui-yong (L), the national security adviser to the South Korean president, and Suh Hoon (C), head of the National Intelligence Service, encounter reporters as they leave for the United States through Incheon International Airport, in Incheon, South Korea, Mar. 8, 2018. EPA-EFE/YONHAP SOUTH KOREA OUT

(FILE) A photo released by the North Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), the state news agency of North Korea, shows North Korean leader Kim Jong-un (R) welcoming members of the South Korean delegation during their meeting in Pyongyang, North Korea, Mar. 5, 2018 (issued Mar. 6, 2018). EPA-EFE/KCNA EDITORIAL USE ONLY

(FILE) Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a policy speech at the opening of a parliamentary session at the Diet in Tokyo, Japan, Jan. 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCK ROBICHON

The Japanese prime minister said Thursday that the pressure on North Korea should not be eased nor any initiative be offered to the country despite its willingness to engage in talks on its denuclearization.

In an address to the Lower House, Shinzo Abe gave his first assessment of the visit by a high-level South Korean delegation to the North, which resulted in an invitation to an inter-Korean summit in Pyongyang.