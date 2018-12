A file photo dated 30 July 2013 showing a pedestrian, talking on his mobile phone, walking past the logo of SoftBank Corp. in Tokyo, Japan (reissued 05 November 2018). Softbank Group on 05 November 2018 released their six-month period ended 30 September 2018 results, saying their operating income stood at 1,420.7 billion Yen, an increase of 62.4 per cent year-on-year, while net sales for the same period stood at 4,653,853 billion Yen, an increase of 5.5 per cent from 4,411,135 billion Yen the previous year. EPA-EFE/KIYOSHI OTA

Japanese telecommunications group Softbank announced Monday that the share price for the initial public offering of its mobile subsidiary, scheduled for Dec. 19, has been set at 1,500 yen ($13.3).

The listing of the mobile unit on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, which will likely raise around 2.65 trillion yen ($23.5 billion), will be one of the world's biggest IPOs, the multinational said.