People walk in front of a currency exchange entity in Caracas, Venezuela, 02 August 2018. The ruling National Constituent Assembly (ANC) of Venezuela, not recognized by numerous governments, unanimously approved a decree that repeals the regime of illegal exchange rates that until now grants the exclusivity of foreign currency to the State. EPA-EFE/FILE/Cristian Hernandez

The manager of a gas station counts money, in Caracas, Venezuela, 26 July 2018. The recent measures announced by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, which include removing five zeros from the currency and revising the law that regulates exchange activity, are deemed insufficient to tackle the severe economic crisis in the country, according to analysts. EPA-EFE/FILE/CRISTIAN HERNANDEZ

View of a US one dollar bill next to a 20.000 bolivares bill, the biggest banknote in the country, in Caracas, Venezuela, 08 September 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/Cristian Hernandez

Authorized foreign currency exchange offices in Venezuela on Monday changed the new official exchange rate from 2,900,000 bolivars per US dollar to 4,010,000 Venezuelan bolivars per $, which reflects a 38.27 percent rise in the value of the foreign currency.

Italcambio and Grupo Zoom, two of the currency exchange companies authorized by the Venezuelan government, announced on their official Twitter accounts the new price for the US currency, which is 16 times more expensive than the official fixed exchange rate (DICOM) established by the Venezuelan Central Bank (BCV), according to which one USD on Monday costs 248,832 bolivars.