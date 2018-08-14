Authorized foreign currency exchange offices in Venezuela on Monday changed the new official exchange rate from 2,900,000 bolivars per US dollar to 4,010,000 Venezuelan bolivars per $, which reflects a 38.27 percent rise in the value of the foreign currency.
Italcambio and Grupo Zoom, two of the currency exchange companies authorized by the Venezuelan government, announced on their official Twitter accounts the new price for the US currency, which is 16 times more expensive than the official fixed exchange rate (DICOM) established by the Venezuelan Central Bank (BCV), according to which one USD on Monday costs 248,832 bolivars.