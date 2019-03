Chilean priest Tito Rivera - accused of raping a man at the Santiago Cathedral, attends a press conference on March 18, 2019, in Santiago to denounce "sin" within the country's Catholic Church. EFE-EPA/STR/BEST QUALITY AVAILABLE

Chilean priest Tito Rivera, who stands accused of raping a man in the Santiago Cathedral, on Monday said that the accusations against him were a "profit-making set-up" and reiterated that the "reality of sin" exists within the Chilean Catholic Church.

"The reality of sin that is undeniable exists and is being experienced within the Church nowadays. Not to acknowledge it is to cover one's eyes with both hands," Rivera said in a public statement he read to the media.