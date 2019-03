Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks during a joint press conference with Malaysia Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad (not pictured) at the Malacanang Presidential Palace in Manila, Philippines, Mar. 07, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Three Philippine priests said on Monday that they had received death threats after criticizing the Philippine president for his violent war on drugs.

The three Catholic priests, Albert Alejo, Flavie Villanueva and Robert Reyes, held a press conference in Manila to reveal the threats, two weeks after the Bishop of Caloocan Pablo Virgilio David - one of the Philippine clergymen most critical of President Rodrigo Duterte - had confirmed receiving similar threats.