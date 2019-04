Prime Minister of Mali Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga (C, right) and his wife (C, left) with Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita (L) at a polling station in Bamako, Mali, Jul. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MOHAMED MESSARA

Mali's Prime Minister Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga and his entire government on Thursday submitted their resignations to the president of the country who accepted them.

"By letter dated Apr. 18, 2019, Prime Minister Mr Soumeylou Boubeye Maiga presented to the President of the Republic his resignation and that of the members of the Government, in accordance with article 38 of the Constitution," President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita announced on Twitter.