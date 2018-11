Vietnam's Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc (C-R) and his Russian counterpart Dmitry Medvedev (C-L) review an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the Presidential palace in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/MINH HOANG / POOL

Russia's Prime Minister Dmitri Medvedev attends a press conference with his Vietnamese counterpart Nguyen Xuan Phuc (not pictured) at the Government Office in Hanoi, Vietnam, Nov 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/KHAM / POOL

The prime ministers of Russia and Vietnam on Monday reviewed a guard of honor in a welcome ceremony at Hanoi's presidential palace.

Dmitry Medvedev met with Nguyen Xuan Phuc after his arrival in the Southeast Asian country on Sunday, an epa-efe journalist reported, for an official visit after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Papua New Guinea.