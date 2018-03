Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) and Colombian Foreign Minister Maria Angela Holguin (R) attend a 'sevens' rugby tournament, which brings together young people who have participated in sports exchanges promoted by Colombia, in Cartagena, Colombia, 18 March 2018. EPA-EFE/RICARDO MALDONADO ROZO

The Prince of Monaco and the Foreign Minister of Colombia on Sunday attended the final match of the Rugby sevens tournament, played between two teams of young players from several regions of Colombia.

"It is a great pleasure for the delegation of Monaco to be in Cartagena, thank you very much for the hospitality and friendship," said Prince Albert II.