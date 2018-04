Young boys wait to perform for Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, during a Welcome to the Country ceremony at Mount Nhulun in Gove, Arnhem Land, Australia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA/BROOK MITCHELL / POOL

A man performs as part of a Welcome to Country Ceremony for Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, at Mount Nhulun in Gove, Arnhem Land, Australia, Monday, April 9, 2018. EPA-AAP Image/Getty Images Pool, Brook Mitchell

Prince Charles speaks with an indigenous Aborigine elder during a Welcome to the Country ceremony at Mount Nhulun in Gove, Arnhem Land, Australia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA/BROOK MITCHELL/POOL

A girl waits to perform for Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, during a Welcome to Country Ceremony at Mount Nhulun in Gove, Arnhem Land, Australia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA/BROOK MITCHELL/POOL

Prince Charles arrives for a traditional welcome at Mount Nhulun in Gove, Arnhem Land, Australia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA/BROOK MITCHELL/POOL

Prince Charles is met by Senior Traditional Owner and Ceremony Leader Witiyana Marika (L) and Mandaka Marika (R) during a welcome ceremony at Mount Nhulun in Gove, Arnhem Land, Australia, Apr. 9, 2018. EPA/BROOK MITCHELL/POOL

Prince Charles, the Prince of Wales, on Monday received a traditional indigenous welcome on the sacred site of Mount Nhulun on the Gove Peninsula in Australia's Northern Territory as his tour comes to a close.

The prince was greeted with the presentation of a mulka string or feathered headpiece, and a basket known as a "bathi".